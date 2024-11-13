Nevada Women’s Basketball Falls 75-59 to Colorado in First-Ever College Basketball Game at Tahoe Blue Event Center

(Derek Raridon/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada women’s basketball team made history with Colorado, being the first two basketball teams to play at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Unfortunately for Nevada, history ended in a 75-59 loss against the Buffaloes.

Colorado took control of the game early on, starting with a 5-0 run. Around the seven-minute mark, Nevada guard Audrey Roden got the Pack on the board with a layup to make it 5-2 Colorado.

The Buffaloes extended the lead to 18-7 at the two-minute mark, but a buzzer-beater three by Nevada guard Dymonique Maxie capped off a 6-0 run to end the first quarter 18-15 Colorado.

The second quarter started similarly, with Colorado pulling away but Nevada not far behind. After falling nine points down, Nevada clawed back in with a 7-0 run to bring the deficit within two. Colorado got a bit of a streak going, ending the first half with a 34-26 lead.

Nevada hit a roadblock heading into the second half, losing the third quarter 24-17. The Buffaloes shot 53 percent from the field in the third quarter and outrebounded Nevada 11-3. In total, Colorado outrebounded Nevada 40-25.

Nevada head coach Amanda Levens said after the game that the rebounds stood out the most on the stat sheet.

“We knew we had to be about even to have a good chance to win this game,” Levens said. “And, you know, credit them. I thought they were quicker with the ball tonight, and they just played really hungry.”

The offense for Nevada continued to struggle heading into the fourth quarter, losing 58-43. Nevada forward Lexie Givens scored 11 of her team-leading 17 points in the second half. Givens also collected eight rebounds on the night, with Kennedy Lee not far behind in the scoring department with 15 points.

While Givens and Lee gave Nevada good performances, Levens said the team still needs to find an identity outside of them.

“We need some extra help around them,” Levens said. “I think we’re still struggling to find who else is going to step up and score. Some of our perimeter scoring has struggled so far this season, and we have to keep trying to be creative and help them get going.”

Levens also said a key to finding that extra help will be getting forwards Amelia Raidaveta and Kendra Hick fully healthy. Raidaveta has been playing limited minutes while Hicks is expected to return in December.

While Nevada took the loss, this roster and team will be etched in Lake Tahoe history along with Colorado. As the basketball scene will potentially grow in Lake Tahoe, looking back at the first team to do it will be special.

“I think as things move forward in here, more college teams come in, and our players, you know, grow up and get out there and have jobs and things like that, to look back and be like, oh, when Nevada took on Colorado in 2024, they’re going to be part of something bigger than themselves forever,” Levens said.

Nevada will travel to Southern California on Thursday, November 14, to play UC Santa Barbra. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PST.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @d_m_g_16