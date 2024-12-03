Nevada Falls to UNLV 38-14 in 50th Battle for the Fremont Cannon

(Credit: Nevada Athletics)

The Nevada football team ended the 2024 season with a 38-14 blowout loss to No. 20 UNLV in the 50th Battle for the Fremont Cannon on Sat., Nov. 30. The Rebels extended their winning streak against the Pack to five games, their longest since winning five straight from 2000 to 2004.

Nevada (3-10) closed the season on a six-game losing streak and went winless (0-7) in conference play. The defeat also marked the program’s third consecutive season with 10 losses, a first in Nevada’s history.

Nevada football head coach Jeff Choate noted the teams’ resilience through the adversity they faced this season.

“The value is in the journey,” Choate said. “A lot of the time we are measured by results, this is a results-driven business, and I’m aware of that. I also believe that there are a ton of opportunities for growth in young men through this journey and part of that is the adversity.”

The Rebels started with the opening possession, and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams quickly set the tone. He began with a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Jacob De Jesus, followed by a 29-yard run that sliced through the Nevada defense and brought UNLV to the 10-yard line. After three short runs, Williams found tight end Kaleo Ballungay for a one-yard touchdown on fourth down, giving the Rebels a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game

On the Pack’s opening possession, quarterback Brendon Lewis faced an early third-and-long after being sacked by running into his own lineman. Unrattled on the next play, Lewis connected with wide receiver Marcus Bellon for a 23-yard reception, setting the Pack up near midfield.

Following two short gains, Lewis dropped back and launched a deep pass to wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr. for a 45-yard touchdown, tying the game at 7-7 with 10:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Williams quickly guided the Rebels downfield on their next drive, connecting with wide receiver Ricky White III for a 23-yard completion to midfield. Two plays later, he scrambled for a 17-yard gain, pushing UNLV into field goal range. After being stopped on a third-down rush, the Rebels settled for a field goal, taking a 10-7 lead with 5:50 remaining in the first quarter.

Both teams traded punts on their next series, leaving the Pack pinned at their own 16-yard line. After an incomplete pass and a second-down sack, Nevada faced third-and-17. As Brendon Lewis dropped back to pass, defensive back Jarvis Ware blitzed and knocked the ball loose from his hand. The ball rolled into the end zone, where linebacker Jackson Woodard recovered it for a touchdown, quickly extending the Rebels’ lead to 17-7.

Penalties derailed Nevada’s next drive at midfield, with a false start pushing the Pack behind the sticks and an incomplete pass from Brendon Lewis on third down ending the possession.

The Rebels, however, leaned on their ground game on the ensuing drive. Running back Jai’Den Thomas opened with a 14-yard run, and after a series of short completions moved the Rebels to midfield, Thomas broke free for a 10-yard carry to the Nevada 30. Williams then connected with wide receiver Jacob De Jesus on a low 23-yard pass, setting UNLV up at the Pack’s four-yard line. Thomas capped off the drive with a touchdown run, extending the Rebels’ lead to 24-7 with under five minutes remaining in the half.

Nevada’s offense struggled to find any rhythm in the closing moments of the first half, with Lewis throwing an interception on a deep pass that allowed the Rebels to drain most of the clock. UNLV entered halftime with a commanding 24-7 lead.

The Pack was held to under 150 yards of total offense in the first half while committing two costly turnovers. Penalties continued to pile up, with Nevada flagged four times for 39 yards.

Nevada received the kickoff to start the second half but quickly punted after Lewis was stopped on a third-down run. The Rebels wasted no time capitalizing, as Williams connected with Ballungay for a 15-yard reception. He followed it up with a 13-yard scramble before breaking free on another 13-yard run, finding the end zone to extend the Rebels’ lead to 31-7.

The Pack found some momentum on their next drive as Lewis escaped pressure for a pair of medium-yardage runs, advancing to the UNLV 39-yard line. However, a holding penalty set them back on third down. After a short completion, Nevada went for it on fourth down, but Lewis overthrew his receiver in the end zone, resulting in a turnover on downs.

On the ensuing drive, Williams connected with White III for a 17-yard touchdown, extending UNLV’s lead to 38-7. After a Nevada punt, the Rebels had another opportunity to score and tie their largest margin of victory over the Pack.

However, a late fumble recovered by defensive back Kitan Crawford stopped the drive. Lewis then led the Pack downfield in the closing moments, finding wide receiver Jaden Smith for a 20-yard one-handed touchdown. Despite the late score, Nevada ended its season with a 38-14 loss.

Reflecting on his first season as head coach, Choate expressed pride in his players, emphasizing that they are defined by more than just their performance on the field and have the opportunity to shape their own stories.

“I think kids are going to come to this place because of what we’re about and how we do it,’ Choate said. “I believe those results will come over time because of how we go about our business.”

