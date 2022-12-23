Nevada Museum of Art announces expansion, grants university students free admission

Rachel Jackson/Nevada Sagebrush

The Nevada Museum of Art located on Liberty Street in Reno, Nev. The museum will be receiving a renovation and granted university students free admission.

The Nevada Museum of Art is undergoing a $60 million expansion and renovation project to increase art education in Northern Nevada and museum square footage; additionally, a grant was given to the museum to allow for free admission to Northern Nevada university students.

This expansion will add 50-thousand square feet to the museum. Previously, admission to the museum for students was $8, however the museum has been admitting high school students free of charge for decades.

Wayne Prim, philanthropist and museum trustee made the $2 million dollar donation that made the program for college students to have free access to the museum possible.

Taylor Hunt, an art history major at the University of Nevada, Reno and employee of the Nevada Art museum provided insight to the museum’s recent developments to admissions, renovation and expansion plans.

“A generous donation was given to University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College students which allows them to take advantage of the museum’s resources,” said Hunt. “The museum advocates for higher education and a commitment to the arts, education and culture, so this is the perfect place for students to come and broaden their studies and creativity.”

To receive free admission college students must show their student identification card to the Membership and Admissions desk. In addition to free admissions to the galleries, college students now have free access to artists at Art Bite events hosted on Fridays at noon, singers and songwriters that are showcased every first Thursday and free encounters with art.

Rebecca Eckland the Director of Communications and Marketing for the Nevada Museum of Art shared the phases of the on-going renovation.

“We have had a lot of education programs throughout the years,” said Ecklund. “We wanted to expand that program to offer the museum to university students so that we can have a more robust arts education in the state and to expose students to a world-class museum that is right here in Reno.”

The expansion will allow them to have space for permanent art displays and installations. They will continue to feature rotating exhibitions as well. Classroom and education spaces for school tours will be added to the renovation as well as a restaurant. This will allow for an increase in school field trips and tours, something Hunt is especially excited about.

“This almost doubled capacity is really special because it allows for students to have the space to learn and become more familiar with art,” Hunt said.

The museum’s Center for Art + Environment, will be expanded to include a library, to allow for a space for research.

The museum will also have an art and architecture book shop. On the third floor of the expansion, there will be a balcony with an “outdoor sculpture contemplation garden space.”

The renovation and expansion is projected to be completed sometime in early 2025. Wilbur D. May Sculpture Plaza, is an outdoor garden that has undergone renovation already. The museum had the artists called The Fallen Fruit Collective plant a wide variety of trees and plants in the space. The garden now features fruit trees, edible pollinators and herbs. This living installation is called “Monument to Sharing” and Eckland said that it will be a community of garden of sorts, that will allow the public to enjoy and take food from the garden.

The historic site located behind the Nevada Museum of Art. The museum is hoping to move the building to complete renovation plans.

Currently there is a historic building situated behind the museum. This building had been used as office spaces for employees of the museum. The city of Reno has not approved the plans to move the building to allow the museum to finish the expansion.

Although the largest portion of the construction of the project has not happened yet, many internal parts have already been worked on. Besides the sculpture plaza that already has its garden planted, located to the west of the museum, the loading dock is currently being worked on.

