Men’s Basketball beats New Mexico 77-76 in tight conference game

The Wolf Pack were on the road in Albuquerque, N.M. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 facing off against another in conference foe in the 19-4 New Mexico Lobos. Playing in another must-win game for both teams, the Wolf Pack looked to top the Lobos one more time for the series sweep of the season.

As expected, it was a hard-fought battle between both teams with the score being 45-41 Wolf Pack advantage at halftime. For the Lobos, this was the epitome of a must win game. Steve Alford, the Wolf Pack’s coach, was previously New Mexico’s coach, and had their number since leaving the program, especially now being back in the Mountain West.

The Wolf Pack squeaked out the much needed win with 77-76, but at the cost of three key players playing over 33 minutes in Will Baker, Nevada center, and Deron Williams and Jarod Lucas, Nevada guards.

Sitting right under Nevada in third place, the Lobos looked to make the standings that much more complicated for all Wolf Pack fans.

Being complicated wasn’t in the cards for Lucas. Lucas looked to solidify another conference win and put the Wolf Pack in sole possession of second place. He made a statement by scoring and tying his season high of 28 points while grabbing three rebounds.

Williams and Baker also made key contributions. Williams produced eight points, five rebounds and five assists. Baker scored 10 points while grabbing five rebounds as well.

With the Mountain West tournament on the horizon, the Wolf Pack men’s basketball team prevails again but look to continue their hot streak until seasons end. The Pack face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs next at home. The Bulldogs are on a two-game winning streak although sitting close to the bottom of the Mountain West standings with an overall record of 9-14.