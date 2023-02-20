Nevada Women drop to San Diego State 67-51 in Thursday night shutout

Like the men’s team last week at home, the Nevada women’s basketball team looked to replicate the same level of dominance over the San Diego State Aztecs at home on Feb. 9.

Looking to continue on a high note after winning their second away victory of the year against the Utah State Aggies, the Pack went into Thursday looking for their third set of back-to-back wins.

Unfortunately, the Pack did not capitalize at home and lost to the Aztecs 67-51. From the tip, the Wolf Pack’s offense shots were not falling like the previous games. The weak offense was mainly due to one of their top scorers Audrey Roden, Nevada guard, being out because of suspension.

Trailing 39-22 at the half, the Pack tried to pick up the slack with one of their top players b, Alyssa Gimenez, Nevada guard. Gimenez went for a team-high 13 points with three rebounds, two steals and one assist while also going 9-9 from free throws. Adding on was Victoria Davis, Nevada point guard, who went for 12 points, two rebounds and two steals while also going 6-6 for free throws.

With a tough loss at home that now makes the Pack 9-15 overall and stoops under .500 in the conference at 6-7. Amanda Levens, Nevada head coach, encountered many upsides. Off the bench, Gabby Rones, Nevada guard, had a seven point game while having two assists and grabbing two rebounds. Lexie Givens, Nevada forward, grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, continuing her amazing rebounding season.

With only five games left on the women’s basketball team’s schedule, the Pack still look to finish their season on a high note. Looking to not only win out their remaining conference games but to also finish above .500 in conference play.

The Wolf Pack Women’s basketball team looks to bounce back in their next matchup against the 14-11 New Mexico Lobos at home this Saturday. The Lobos sit right on top of the Wolf Pack in Mountain West standings, poised to keep their position and also finish above .500 in conference play as well.