ASUN ELECTIONS: Boris Carpio Guerra, Hannah Alquiza wins ASUN presidential, vice presidential election; senate, ballot results 

Boris Carpio Guerra and Hannah Alquiza were elected as president and vice president for the ninety-first session for the Associated Students of the University of Nevada on March 16.
Carpio Guerra received 499 votes and Alquiza received 858 votes. The two ran together as the Empower Nevada campaign.
Luis Galvez, the other presidential candidate, ran a campaign alone and garnered 411 votes.
Ballot question one:
Shall the Senate of the Associated Students be granted the authority to add a student media fee that will cover the budget for The Nevada Sagebrush, Insight Magazine, Brushfire Arts and Literature Journal, and Wolf Pack Radio?
Yes: 521 votes
No: 408 votes
This did not pass because ballot questions must get a two-thirds majority.
Ballot question two:
Shall the Associated Students of the University of Nevada decrease the 60 undergraduate credits requirement for appointed justices to 45 undergraduate credits to increase the opportunity for students of the University of Nevada, Reno to be appointed as justices?
Yes: 642 votes
No: 288 votes
This question passed.
Ballot question three:
Shall ASUN raise senator stipends from $3,917.20 to $5,000 per year to standardize pay in the association? (Currently, senators receive monthly payments for about 390 hours of work.)
Yes: 559 votes
No: 366 votes
This question passed.
College of Agriculture Biotechnology and Natural Resources
Rachel Perez-Alvarez
College of Public Health
Alyah Raygoza
Juliana Girardello
College of Journalism
Kelsea Frobes
College of Engineering
James Tracy
Jefrin Jojan
Aween Ali
College of Liberal Arts
Erin Shaffer
Joel Martin
Mackenzie Park
Leaf Acklin
College of Social Work
Taylor Limbacher
College of Science
Fayza Salah
Adam Ahmed
Tori Beaulac
Jacquelene Duhamel
College of Business
Mark Meiszburger
Diana Landazuri Nova
Melanie Acevedo Perez
Makayla Mirth
Lizette Ramirez can be reached at lizetterez@sagebrush.UNR.edu or via Twitter @lizzieRSJ.