Nevada Softball falls against Sacramento State 4-0

The Nevada softball team suffered a rare loss on Tuesday, April 4 to Sacramento State University, losing 4-0 in their third shutout loss of the season.

Blake Craft, Nevada starting pitcher, got knocked around early in her 15th game of the season. She only lasted two innings, giving up three runs on five hits and did not record a strikeout. Tyra Clary, Nevada relief pitcher, came in after Craft, pitching for four innings while giving up only one run on four hits, two walks and one strikeout.

While the pitching wasn’t the sharpest for Nevada, it was the offense that held them back. Savannah Wahl, Sacramento State starting pitcher, threw a complete game shutout against the Wolf Pack. She gave up five hits total, including one walk and one strikeout.

Haylee Engelbrecht, Nevada shortstop, led the quiet Nevada offense, going 2-3. Madison Clark, Nevada left fielder, Maile Olsen, Nevada second baseman, and Charli Hawkins, Nevada catcher, all collected one hit each for the Pack as well.

One of the brightest spots for Nevada has been the stolen base category. Bridgette Gilliano, Nevada infielder, stole two bases in her short time on the field. Clark also stole a base, as Nevada now has 115 stolen bases on the season.

Nevada will look to break out of this small funk as they travel to the Bay Area on Wednesday, April 5. They are set to play a doubleheader against Santa Clara. First pitch for game one is set for 2 p.m., while game two will begin 30 minutes after game one has concluded.

