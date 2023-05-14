Softball splits series 1-1 with San Diego State

The Nevada Softball team took on the San Diego State Aztecs in a two game home series on April 15 and 16, splitting the series over the two days.

The first game took place on April 15, where Nevada lost 10-1 after six innings.

Nevada opened the game on a sour note. Blake Craft, Nevada starting pitcher, gave up a solo home run just two batters in. She grounded herself, only giving up one more run off a single to left field in the third. However, the Pack’s offense was nowhere to be seen. The only player to get on base for Nevada in the first half of the game was Haley Painter, third baseman, who reached on a walk and was left stranded at first base.

The spiraling continued for the Wolf Pack in the second half of the game as the Aztecs continued their push. Blake allowed one more solo home run and a RBI double before finishing her final inning. Tyra Clary, Nevada right-handed pitcher, came in for Blake in the fifth, but instantly had struggles. She gave up three runs — two on a triple from Makena Brocki, San Diego State second baseman, and the other on a sac bunt — while only recording one out.

Brooklin Trujillo-Quintana, Nevada right-handed pitcher, would quickly fill in for Clary, giving up one more run off an error before getting the team out of the inning. She was not the savior of the pitching staff however, as Trujillo-Quintana let two more runs go by, one from a sacrifice fly-out and the other from a single in the sixth, before ending her night.

While the Nevada pitching staff struggled, their offense was still having issues of their own. They got a run on the board thanks to Aaliyah Jenkins, Nevada designated hitter, who drove in Bradinanne Glover, Nevada pinch runner. However, this was the only production the team had for the rest of the game. Nevada left four runners on base before the game was called after the sixth inning.

After their loss the day before, the Wolf Pack bounced back on April 16, winning the second game 7-2.

Contrast to the first game, Nevada jumped out to an early lead. Charli Hawkins, Nevada designated hitter, knocked in Chelie Senini, Nevada center and right fielder, in the first inning. After a quiet second, the Pack built up their lead. Nevada scored four runs in the third — one off of an error, one from a Hawkins sac fly and two from a Jenkins double. The Pack scored two runs in the fourth — one from a Painter sac bunt, one from a Malie Olsen, Nevada second baseman, solo home run— and held a comfortable lead.

While the offense lit up the Aztecs, the Wolf Pack pitching staff — specifically Carley Brown, starting pitcher — was dealing. In the same four inning span, Brown gave up four hits while blanking San Diego State. Any Aztec who made it on base was dealt with on the base line or left stranded on base.

The rest of the game was relatively quiet for both teams. Both the Wolf Pack and Aztecs put themselves in scoring situations in the fifth and sixth innings, but failed to produce anything, leaving a combined four runners stranded. At the top of the seventh, Brown allowed two runs to score off of a double and single. Despite this, she recorded the final three outs, completing the game and giving the second game to the Pack.

With their win and loss in the series, the Nevada softball program moved to 26-11 on the season, 7-6 in conference play. The team now looks to the west, where they will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in a three game series on April 21-23 in Fresno, California.

Derek Raridon can be reached via email at draridon@unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush