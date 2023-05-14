Victoria Gailey shines, Nevada Women’s Golf Team finishes fourth at Mountain West Championships

The 2023 Mountain West Championships wrapped up on April 20, as the Nevada Women’s Golf team earned a fourth-place finish. The Wolf Pack shot 293, five strokes over par, as a team. Victoria Gailey, Nevada fifth-year golfer, led and boosted their final tournament score to 876, 12 strokes over par.

Gailey carded her third consecutive round below par and finished the tournament with a 71, one under par. She finished in a tie for sixth overall on the individual leaderboard. It was the fourth time in her career that she finished top 10. Gailey is now one of two players in Nevada Women’s golf history to finish in the top 10 in all four seasons competing at the event. Angie Yoon, Nevada Hall of Famer, is the only other golfer besides Gailey to accomplish such a feat.

Gailey started her round with a bogey on hole one. She tallied back-to-back pars before earning a birdie on the par under four at the fourth hole. She picked up her second birdie on hole six before going par, bogey and par over the final three holes of the front nine.

Entering the back nine, Gailey sat at even par. She had an immaculate start, parring the tenth hole before scoring back-to-back birdies on hole 11 and 12. Gailey parred consecutive holes before she bogeyed hole 15. She parred on the next two holes, taking her to hole 18.

Gailey was the last Nevada golfer of the day. Nevada was tied with University of Nevada, Las Vegas prior to her eighteenth hole. Gailey scored another par, pushing Nevada ahead of UNLV by one stroke and earning them the Silver State Series win.

Leah John, Nevada senior, finished second in the Nevada lineup after carding a 221, 5 above par. Anitra Khoth, Nevada senior, carded a 223, 7 above par and parred all nine holes on the front nine. Gabby Kano, Nevada freshman, finished the tournament with a score of 224, 8 over par, with eight pars on the back nine. Kayla Nocum, Nevada senior, rounded out the Wolf Pack lineup. Nocum finished with a score of 228, 12 over par, with 12 pars and one birdie over the full 18 holes.

New Mexico claimed the title and finished with a team score of 853, 11 under par. Napet Lertsadwattana, New Mexico senior, claimed the individual title as she shot 209, 7 under par, across the tournament.

Up next, Nevada will await to see if they are selected to participate in the NCAA Regionals.

