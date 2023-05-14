Nevada Swept in Three Game Series against Fresno State

The Nevada softball team were victims of a series sweep to Fresno State. The Bulldogs collected two walk-off wins in the series that went from April 21 to 23, dropping Nevada’s record to 26-14.

Nevada lost 5-4 in game one. Blake Craft, Nevada starting pitcher, only recorded one out before being taken out. She gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Tyra Clary, Nevada relief pitcher, threw four and two-thirds innings. Clary gave up four hits, two runs and a strikeout.

The Wolf Pack didn’t score until Haley Painter, Nevada third baseman, hit an RBI single in the fifth inning. Down 4-1 in the sixth, Hailey Prahm, Nevada first baseman, hit a three-run home run to tie the game at four apiece.

Carley Brown, Nevada relief pitcher, gave up a walk off base hit in the bottom of the seventh to give the Bulldogs a win. She pitched one and one-third innings. Brown gave up four hits and one run.

Game two was a long one, as the two teams battled until the tenth inning. It was yet another walk off victory for Fresno State, with a final score of 3-2.

Despite pitching the game prior, Brown got the starting nod for Nevada. She pitched five innings and gave up five hits, two runs and striking out two.

Nevada got on the board in the first inning by a throwing error on a Painter sacrifice bunt. Fresno State quickly took the lead by the third inning, until Aaliyah Jenkins, Nevada catcher, hit an RBI single in the fifth to tie it 2-2.

Clary came in to pitch in relief for Nevada and took the game all the way until the tenth inning. She pitched four and one-third innings. Clary gave up five hits, one run and one strikeout. The single run came from a walk off double by the Bulldogs, as Nevada dropped consecutive games to Fresno State.

Game three didn’t end in a walk off, but Nevada fell short with a final score of 5-1. Craft once again got the start for Nevada and lasted three innings. She gave up three hits, five runs, and three walks before Brown came in for relief. She finished the game and gave up three hits and struck out one.

Gabby Herrera, Nevada right fielder, scored the Pack’s only run of the game on a RBI groundout in the third. Nevada loaded the bases three times but only brought the single run throughout the game.

With the sweep, Nevada is now 7-9 in conference play and a 26-14 record overall. Nevada will stay on the road for a weekend series against New Mexico. Game one will be on Friday, April 28, and go through the weekend.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email at draridon@unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush