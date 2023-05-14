Nevada drops series to San Diego State Aztecs 2-1

The Nevada Baseball team traveled to San Diego, California to take on conference rival San Diego State on April 21-23, taking only one game out of three in the weekend.

Nevada would see their first loss of the series on April 21, getting no hit by the Aztecs 4-0.

The game was silent for the first five innings. Starting Pitchers Kade Morris, Nevada, and TJ Fondtain, San Diego State, would trade three-and-out innings for the first four, putting on a pitching showcase. This was only disrupted by Morris hitting Tino Bethancourt, San Diego State first baseman, in the fifth, but he was left stranded when the inning ended.

San Diego State would disrupt the silence in the sixth. Morris would allow four runs to cross the plate, one from a fielder’s choice RBI and three more from a triple hit by Cole Carrigg, San Diego State center fielder. Morris was able to regain his composure, getting out of the inning and producing two more three-and-outs to secure his first complete game of the season.

The Wolf Pack’s offense was completely silent for the entire game. The only time the team had someone on base was in the ninth when Taylor Holder, Nevada designated hitter, was walked. He would only get to first before the end of the inning, capping off the no hitter for Fondtain.

Game two on April 22 played differently, but would still see Nevada on the losing end 3-4.

Peyton Stumbo, Nevada right handed pitcher, took the starting bump for the Wolf Pack, stumbling out the gate. He hit two batters in the first, but was able to get out of the inning before the Aztecs were able to capitalize. The same could not be said for the second, as Stumbo would give up two runs off a sacrifice bunt from Cade Martinez, San Diego State third baseman, and an RBI double from Shaun Montoya, San Diego State right fielder.

Stumbo was able to finish out the second and pitch a clean third and fourth innings. However, the Azecs would post another two runs in the fifth. Poncho Ruiz, San Diego State catcher, hit an RBI double to bring in Caden Miller, San Diego State second baseman. Then, Ruiz would be brought home thanks to Carrigg hitting a double of his own. This would be the end of the bleeding for Nevada, as Stumbo, Dillon Holliday and Michael Sarhatt, Nevada right handed pitchers, were able to hold San Diego State off for the rest of the game.

Nevada’s offense was stagnant out the gate, only gaining one hit in the first five innings. Things changed in the sixth, as Matt Clayton, Nevada catcher, hit a solo home run, tallying Nevada’s first run of the game and series. Henry Strmecki, Nevada left fielder, would hit the second home run for the Pack, putting up two more runs in the seventh.

After their explosive sixth and seventh innings, the Wolf Pack would stall out in the final two innings, only getting one hit in that span and failing the late game comeback.

The Pack took the fight to the Aztecs on April 23, taking the final game of the series 10-4.

Both teams went back and forth through the first three innings. Nevada was the first to get on the board, scoring a run in the first off an RBI double from Jesse Pierce, Nevada third baseman. The Aztecs answered back in the same inning, tying it up with a Carrigg RBI double. Nevada and San Diego State would gain another run each by the end of the third, Nevada gaining from a solo home run and an error from SDSU.

After the back and forth, Nevada jumped out to a large lead. The team notched two more runs in the fourth off a sacrifice bunt by Mason Hirata, shortstop, and a triple from Nolan Wilson, right fielder, before Omar Serrano, San Diego State starting pitcher, was taken out. However, the Wolf Pack were able to get to Julian Jackson, San Diego State right handed pitcher, quickly, tallying three runs in the fifth off a wild pitch and a two RBI single from Jackson Waller, second baseman. Dawson Martin, Nevada first baseman, hit a solo home run in the seventh for Nevada before San Diego State answered back.

While this was happening, the Nevada pitching staff and defense were on point. Jason Doktorczyk, Nevada starting pitcher, took over the middle innings of the game. He only gave up one hit while gathering four strikeouts. Anytime there was not a strikeout, minus the one hit, the defense was right there to get the remaining outs. Morgan White, Nevada right handed pitcher, came in for Doktorczyk in the seventh, which the Aztecs put two runs up on in the seventh and eighth.

White and Kolby Kmetko, Nevada right handed pitcher, would close out the rest of the game hitless. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack offense would tack on two more runs in the ninth, both off of singles from Martin and Waller, giving the Pack the win 10-4.

After the weekend series, Nevada moved to 16-21 on the season, 7-13 in conference play. The Pack now looks to Tuesday, where they start their nine game homestay against the Sacramento State University Hornets at 6:30 pm.

