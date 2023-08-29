 Skip to main content
News

BREAKING: Weapon drawn on UNR student on campus

August 29, 2023

A University of Nevada, Reno student allegedly had a weapon pointed at them on Aug. 27 at approximately 3:30 a.m. Four individuals pointed the weapon after the student attempted to tell them their vehicles lights were not on, according to Scott Walquist, the director of communications at UNR.

“No one was injured in this incident,” said Walquist. “The University Police Department immediately responded to this incident and determined it was a solitary confrontation that arose unexpectedly. The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.”

The incident took place at the Nye Circle on Sierra St.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Nick Stewart contributed to this story.

Jaedyn Young can be reached via email at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu or on Twitter.

