BREAKING: Feifei Fan pulls GoFundMe, submits refund request

Feifei Fan, University of Nevada, Reno mechanical engineering professor who filed a lawsuit against the university and a lawsuit agains fellow professor Yanyao Jiang on claims of sexual slavery, trafficking, disregarding of Title IX, amongst others, has disabled her GoFundMe page and submitted a refund request for all donators.

“I appreciate your support, but I’ve deeply disappointed myself,” said Fan in a comment on her GoFundMe page. “I am unable make any better changes; instead, I’m just dragging myself into an abyss, deeper and deeper, being severely tormented by reality. I hope that one day, when I’m strong, I can share all my painful struggles with you.”

The page was made in the hopes of raising $100,000 for all of Fan’s legal fees; around $5,000 was raised before the page was closed. All money should be returned to those who donated within two to seven days.

Students took over the Mathewson Gateway Project College of Business building groundbreaking on Thursday, protesting for recent case filed by Feifei Fan, University of Nevada, Reno engineering professor, against the UNR for alleged sexual abuse from from Yanyao Jiang, fellow mechanical engineering professor, and pitfalls within Title IX.

Brian Sandoval, the president of the university also released a statement on Oct. 13 regarding Title IX allegations against the university, assuring the community that the welfare and safety of everyone on campus is their “most important priority.”

The Nevada Faculty Alliance also issued a letter titled “NSHE Inequities And Misplaced Protection”, encouraging reform for Title IX.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

Jaedyn Young and Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.