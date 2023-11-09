 Skip to main content
News

PHOTO GALLERY: Silent, pro-Palestine protest, counter protest in front of KC

November 9, 2023
People hold up signs in support of Palestine in front of the UNR library

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Members of the Muslim Student Association staged a silent protest in support of Palestine in front of the KC on Nov. 9,.

A Palestinian flag in the foreground and the Israeli flag in the background

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Protestors and counter protestors hold up the flags of Palestine and Israel in front of the KC on Nov. 9.

Students counter protest the pro-Palestine rally with an Israeli flag

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Other members of the campus community counter protest those on the steps, holding up an Israeli flag on Nov. 9. in front of the KC.

People hold up signs and flags in support of Palestine on the steps of the library

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Protestors hold up the flag of Palestine and signs in support on the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.

A member of the campus community holds up a sign that reads "Know the Truth"

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

A protestor holds up a sign that reads "Know the Truth" on the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.

A sign on the right that reads "Free Palestine" and on the left that reads "Don't let Palestine become a memorial"

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Protestors hold up signs that express support for Palestine on the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.

Protestors hold up signs in support of Palestine while a member of the campus community walks up the steps of the library

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Protestors, members of the campus community and members pf MSA hold up signs in support of Palestine while student walks up the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.

A protestor holds up a sign written in Arabic in support of Palestine

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Protestors and members of Mia held up signs in support of Palestine in front of the KC on Nov. 9.

A person looks straight down the lens with a sign that reads "We won't be silenced, Long Live Palestine"

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

One protestor held up a sign that reads "We Won't Be Silenced! Long Live Palestine" in front of the KC on Nov. 9.

Someone holding a sign the reads where is humanity?

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

Students held up signs expressing their support for Palestine in front of the KC on Nov. 9. One protestors held up a sign that reads "Where is Humanity?" and "Free Palestine!"

A person holding a sign that reads "bombing innocent kids is not Self Defense"

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

A member of the campus community holds a sign that reads "Bombing innocent kids is not Self Defence [sic]" in front of he KC on Nov. 9.

Emerson Drewes

Emerson Drewes

Emerson Drewes (she/her) is currently a senior at the University of Nevada, Reno. Before assuming the editor-in-chief position in March 2022, she served as the Assistant News Editor and News Editor, respectively. She has completed internships at The National Judicial College, Las Vegas Review-Journal and, most recently, Los Angeles Times. In her free time she enjoys good movies and bad television shows.

