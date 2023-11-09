PHOTO GALLERY: Silent, pro-Palestine protest, counter protest in front of KC

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush
Members of the Muslim Student Association staged a silent protest in support of Palestine in front of the KC on Nov. 9,.
Protestors and counter protestors hold up the flags of Palestine and Israel in front of the KC on Nov. 9.
Other members of the campus community counter protest those on the steps, holding up an Israeli flag on Nov. 9. in front of the KC.
Protestors hold up the flag of Palestine and signs in support on the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.
A protestor holds up a sign that reads "Know the Truth" on the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.
Protestors hold up signs that express support for Palestine on the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.
Protestors, members of the campus community and members pf MSA hold up signs in support of Palestine while student walks up the steps of the KC on Nov. 9.
Protestors and members of Mia held up signs in support of Palestine in front of the KC on Nov. 9.
One protestor held up a sign that reads "We Won't Be Silenced! Long Live Palestine" in front of the KC on Nov. 9.
Students held up signs expressing their support for Palestine in front of the KC on Nov. 9. One protestors held up a sign that reads "Where is Humanity?" and "Free Palestine!"