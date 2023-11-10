BREAKING: Gas leak reported on campus, on campus housing evacuated

A strong smell of gas was reported on the University of Nevada, Reno campus. Students and faculty received a text at 10:13 p.m. reporting the smell. Multiple dorms have been evacuated.

At 10:26 p.m. a second text was sent out reporting that a temporary shelter is being set up in the Pennington Student Achievement Center for those who had to evacuate.

Update as of 11:27 p.m.

At 11:17 p.m. students and faculty received an “all clear” text.

Reno Fire Department has determined the campus is safe, but NV Energy will remain on-site for further surveys.

Update as of November 11

The smell of gas is suspected to have been caused by a procedure where gas lines were being oderized in an area north of campus and lead to the smell spreading across campus and much of Reno.

