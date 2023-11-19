 Skip to main content
BREAKING: Nevada Volleyball head coach not returning

By November 19, 2023No Comments

After a 7-22 season and finishing last in the Mountain West conference, Lee Nelson, Nevada Volleyball head coach, will not return to the team as announced by Stephanie Rempe, University of Nevada, Reno director of athletics, on Sunday. Nelson has served in the position for nine seasons — 2015 to 2023.

“A national search for a new volleyball head coach will begin immediately,” said Nevada Athletics in a press release. 

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Lexi Trent can be reached via email at draridon@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush. 

