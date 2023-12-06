BREAKING: Shooting at UNLV, President Sandoval Responds

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported just after noon on Wednesday that they were responding to “preliminary reports” of a shooting on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Police reported that the suspect had been found dead just before 1 p.m., the Associated Press reported SWAT officers moving onto the campus as a team shortly after the suspect was reported to be dead.

Brian Sandoval, the University of Nevada, Reno president responded to the incident on Instagram, reporting there is no current threat to UNR.

“This is an unimaginably sad and shocking day for our entire state with the news that there are multiple victims from an active shooting incident on the UNLV campus,” Sandoval said in his statement. “Although we do not know many of the details associated with this tragic news at the present time, our heart is broken for the students, faculty and staff of UNLV and the community of Las Vegas. UNLV is our proud partner in higher education in Nevada, and we stand with the people of UNLV on this terrible day.”

Sandoval added that campus resources are available for students, faculty and staff at the university’s Counseling Services, the Employee Assistance Program and the LiveWell program.

“We send our deepest sympathies and our thoughts are with the families of the multiple victims of this terrible tragedy,” Sandoval said in the caption. “Today and in the days to come we are all Rebels.”

UNLV’s emergency notifications reported at 11:54 a.m. on Dec. 6 from UPDSouth that university police responded to reports of shots fired in the Beam Hall, Frank and Estella building and told students to evacuate to a safe area.

A message sent out to students and faculty from UNLV read “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT” according to AP.

According to the UNLV’s Twitter, UNLV and all Nevada System of Higher Education institutions in southern Nevada only are closed for the rest of the day. All classes and events are reported to be canceled for the day.

“There is NO further threat,” the LVMPD reported at 1:38 p.m. “No idea about motive. A number of victims have been transported to area hospitals. Those details will be available soon.”

The investigation for the shooting is ongoing and LVMPD reported that the suspect was located and deceased at 12:37 p.m.

UPDATE, 2:20 p.m.: LVMPD’s Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated there was no longer a threat to the community at 1:56 p.m.

“The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are 3 victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change,” McMahill said. “We will update you when we know more.”

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno posted a statement around 1:45 p.m. regarding the shoot.

“Our hearts go to our friends and colleagues at the University of Las Vegas that have experienced a shooter crisis,” the statement said. “We recognize the stress and hardship that this event may have on the student body. We ask that the Wolf Pack keep the victims and safety of the UNLV community in their thoughts.”

UNR also tweeted at 2:14 p.m. that UNR’s main campus and all NSHE operations in northern Nevada will remain open.

This is a developing story please check back for further updates.

