SENATE 12/6: Response to UNLV shooting, senator resignations, election bill passed

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno started the Dec. 6 meeting off with an acknowledgment to the recent shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence,” Fayza Salah, speaker of the ASUN senate said. “In times like these, it’s crucial for us to come together in solidarity and express our support for those who are suffering.”

The room then had a moment of silence for the UNLV community.

Eric James, the chief of police at UNR, also gave a public comment to remind UNR students of their safety on campus and to only get their information from trusted, reputable sources regarding the shooting.

“I just want you all to know we are doing our part up here,” James said. “We’re always here for you no matter what … It’s an incredibly tragic day and that’s a terrible thing we should never have to go through.”

Heather Brown, a Board of Regents member from the Nevada System of Higher Education and UNLV alum, commented on the “big disconnect” between students and the NSHE Board of Regents and how she wants to be more accessible to students. Instead, she addressed the shooting, breaking into tears from the emotional day.

“I’m sure you guys know .. we did have some casualties today,” Brown said with her voice breaking. “And I feel for it because those are our students … I do care and I want you to know that my door is always open … universities should be a safe place for us. I want people to be able to feel comfortable being on campus and I want us to rally together.”

Ally Chavez, secretary of the senate table, spoke as a student to criticize the senators for being on the Zoom during this crisis.

“It’s really sad … and I knew that I had to come in, because at the end of the day, if no one came in, students were going to feel alone,” Chavez said. “I appreciate every senator that’s here because you’re showing the students that you’re here to support them. Everyone on Zoom though, I do believe you should be here at the end of the day because this is such a dark time for so many students that are scared … just being here in general will help people feel comfortable.”

After the UNLV comments, no ASUN officers gave reports.

S. B. 91- A Bill Revising Elections Campaign Material Processes

A bill reforming the ASUN election processes during the spring semester elections was fast-tracked and passed. The accelerated process was required to pass the legislation before the start of election season in the spring 2024 semester.

Senator resignation

Alyah Raygoza, senator for the School of Public Health, formally sent in her resignation letter to the senate.

Erin Shaffer, senator for the College of Liberal Arts, told the table she was formally resigning since she was accepting another job.

