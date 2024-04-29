“I’m Just A Girl”: UNR Theatre and Dance encapsulates girlhood with “Girls Like That”

“Girls Like That,” as staged by University of Nevada Reno’s Theatre and Dance department, isn’t just your run-of-the-mill production — it’s a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of girlhood that’ll have you laughing, crying, and everything in between. From the get-go, the show grabs your attention with a mashup of TikTok videos and a lineup of twelve pink chairs, setting the scene for a whirlwind journey that’s as modern as it is timeless.

At its heart, “Girls Like That” is a deep dive into the ups and downs faced by eleven young girls as they navigate the stormy seas of St. Helens Middle School. Through a series of vignettes and character-driven moments, the audience is treated to a buffet of girl power, friendship dramas, and teenage angst — all served up with a side of sass and sparkle.

The TikTok dance breaks might seem a tad out of left field at first, but they’re the cherry on top of this theatrical sundae. They’re like little bursts of girl energy, reminding us that while the world might change, the spirit of girlhood remains as vibrant as ever.

There are historical snippets sprinkled throughout the show, like little Easter eggs waiting to be discovered. They’re like breadcrumbs leading us down memory lane, shedding light on the journey from Polly Pocket to TikTok and everything in between. It’s a crash course in girl history, you’re going to want to pay attention to this one.

But it’s not all fun and games — there’s some real meat to chew on here. Take, for example, the recurring chicken and hen references. They’re like the secret sauce of the production, adding layers of meaning to the already rich tapestry of girlhood. Whether it’s a metaphor for sisterhood or a nod to the pecking order of teenage social circles, these poultry puns pack a punch.

Maya Wolery’s portrayal is a kaleidoscope of emotions, capturing the essence of a young girl’s journey with a blend of vulnerability and resilience. As she navigates the complexities of identity and belonging, Wolery draws the audience into her character’s world with a magnetic presence that’s impossible to ignore. From moments of quiet introspection to fiery determination, she shines like a beacon of girl power, illuminating the stage with her authenticity and grace.

Madilyn Meyers dazzles with her tour de force performance, embodying her character with a raw intensity that’s impossible to ignore. Meyers’ portrayal is like a wildfire, consuming everything in its path with a ferocity that’s both captivating and terrifying. From moments of quiet vulnerability to explosive emotion, she commands the stage with a presence that’s as powerful as it is poignant, leaving the audience breathless in her wake.

Alyssa von Eberstein enchants with her quiet strength and unwavering resilience, portraying her character with a grace that’s both understated and profound. Von Eberstein’s performance is like a gentle breeze, weaving through the narrative with a subtle, captivating elegance. With each measured step and whispered word, she draws the audience into her character’s world, inviting them to explore the depths of girlhood with empathy and understanding.

Together, Maya Wolery, Madilyn Meyers and Alyssa von Eberstein form a constellation of talent, each shining brightly in their own unique way. Their standout performances elevate “Girls Like That” to new heights, enriching the production with depth, nuance and emotional resonance that lingers long after the final curtain falls. In a world where the voices of young girls are often silenced, they remind us that girlhood is a force to be reckoned with — a kaleidoscope of strength, resilience and infinite possibility.

Now, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the British accents, but while out of left field, it was needed. It’s like adding a splash of cream to your Earl Grey — so-not-American, but oh-so-delightful.

At the end of the day, “Girls Like That” isn’t just a play — it’s a celebration of all things girl. From the highs of friendship to the lows of heartbreak, it’s a wild ride through the rollercoaster that is adolescence.