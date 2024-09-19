A September Splash of Color: Northern Nevada Pride Floods Downtown in a Celebration of Queer Joy

On a hot morning following the second day of the Great Reno Hot Air Balloon Races, LGBTQ+ people and allies flooded the closed off streets in preparation for the incoming parade. Even before it started, music played in the streets, excited conversation bubbled and you couldn’t go five seconds without hearing an “I love your outfit!”

It was clear that the heat didn’t deter the community from coming out in droves.

Speaking of heat, the date of Northern Nevada Pride might have come as a surprise for those used to celebrating in June. The blistering temperatures of summer have made the occasion difficult in past years, prompting a move to September.

At 10:00 a.m., the parade started, with massive floats and hundreds of people marching down Virginia Street. From drag queens on heels as high as stilts to kiddos in face paint; from dancers on poles to cheerleaders from the University of Nevada, Reno; from colorful beads and temporary tattoos to mini sunscreens and coupons for free STD screenings, the community showed up and showed out.

The event was supported by dozens of sponsors, including local institutions like the university and Truckee Meadows Community College, as well as businesses like Kitty Kisses and Junkee Clothing Exchange. Most of these sponsors were featured in floats and crowds, but it wasn’t all local. National businesses like Bank of America and Bud Light also made appearances.

The festivities didn’t end with the parade, though. Right across the bridge over the Truckee River were rows upon rows of white tents featuring local business stands and sponsor tables with plenty of freebies, along with a stage ripe for the taking.

”It’s so exciting to see the community come together to celebrate like this,” one attendee said.

And come together they did. A rainbow river of flags and bright outfits flowed into the venue, most making a beeline for the food trucks lining the street. One popular stop was Num-Num Boba, an iconic local boba tea spot.

Ari Frey/Nevada Sagebrush

Vibrant floats, including a showing from the University of Nevada, Reno, make their way down Virginia Street as part of the Northern Nevada Pride parade.

With a light breeze in the air, the crowd strolled through the booths for both window shopping and real shopping. The booths had plenty of vibrant options for clothing, crystals, flags, and more.

But those strapped for cash weren’t without options for trinkets. Most sponsor booths had options for prizes or piles of candies and stickers anyone could take. By the end of the day, almost no one could be seen without a free bag branding the Subaru label or a fan from U.S. Bank.

The performances began with the rest of the celebrations, the grass lawn dotted with blankets and chairs and those craning their necks for a look. Notable drag artists like Jade Jolie and Coco Montrese stunned the crowd, putting on invigorating performances preceded by local talent routines and drag story hour, recently a focal point for the community after a campaign of right-wing hostility led to the event being pushed out of local libraries.

The celebration lasted till sundown, with many coming and going as they pleased.

Ari Frey can be reached via email at alfrey03@gmail.com or on Twitter or Instagram via @NevadaSagebrush.