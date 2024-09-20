Coach Choate Looks to Regroup Following Minnesota Loss

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Jeff Choate, Head Coach of the Nevada football team, held a press conference on September 16 to discuss the team’s disappointing performance against Minnesota and outline their approach to rebounding in their upcoming game against Eastern Washington.

Coaching Challenges:

Choate identified several issues following the 27-0 loss to Minnesota. He noted that the team’s protection for the quarterback was lacking, especially as Minnesota’s blitzes were more frequent than expected.

“In my experience in this business for a long time, it’s always one of three things: it’s either the player, the coach, or the system,” Choate said. “You have to examine those three things, both when you have success and when you don’t.”

He emphasized the need to re-assess whether players are placed in the best positions, whether they require additional support and whether adjustments to the system or coaching are needed. Improving protection for the quarterback, offering more options to the offensive line and effectively utilizing tight ends and running backs in unfavorable matchups were considerations he touched on.

Quarterback Struggles:

After performing well in the Pack’s first three games, Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback, struggled against Minnesota, throwing three interceptions in a shutout loss. However, Choate did not blame Lewis solely, noting that multiple factors were at play. Lewis was hit by a defensive lineman on one pass attempt, leading to an overthrow and an interception, and a cornerback made a perfectly timed read to secure another pick.

“We accept responsibility as coaches,” Choate said. “We didn’t give him a chance because we didn’t have the right scheme to pick up the pressure. I don’t see this on him; I see this as a set of circumstances out of his control.”

FBS vs FCS Matchups:

Since the 2021 season, Nevada has suffered losses to two FCS programs: Incarnate Word and Idaho. For Choate, who served as head coach of FCS Montana State from 2016 to 2019, he noted that the level at which a school competes is less important than the investment made in the program.

“Go to places where they really invest in football, and they’ll be really good at football,” Choate said. “Montana, Montana State, Idaho, Eastern Washington—football matters there; it doesn’t really matter what level you’re at. You get what you pay for in college athletics just like anything else. When you play FCS programs where they invest in football, they’re really dangerous.”

Choate believes that a program’s investment in its football team plays a critical role in its competitiveness, and overlooking said program can result in upsets.

Mountain West Realignment and Support for Nevada Football:

The recent Mountain West realignment and the shift of teams to the Pac-12 have not caused a distraction for Choate and the team.

“I’m not shocked,” Choate said. “I trust that our administration and the leadership of the Mountain West Conference are doing everything they can to hold our existing league members together and look for options to expand the league in ways that will be beneficial to everyone involved.”

He noted that decisions often come with delayed consequences and praised the strong support for the basketball program, including its dedicated fanbase and new facility. He also views the realignment as a wake-up call and an opportunity to enhance the football program, emphasizing that investing in football could lead to positive results similar to those seen in other sports.

“I don’t want to take away from basketball,” Choate said. “My job as the football coach is to push for things that we need for football, and I think this community can support both in a really big way. You make that investment like you do the FCS schools, there’s usually a pretty good return on that investment.”

James Wolfgang Perez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via Twitter @JamesWPerezUNR