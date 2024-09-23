“We’re all just flamingos, and the tree brings us together” – Flamingos in the Tree take the stage at the Holland Project 

The Holland Project was abuzz with excitement on Sept. 14 as local legends Flamingos in the Tree took the stage for their second tour. The show was a homecoming of sorts, as the band played their first-ever show at the venue. Their performance was supported by the debut of Canless Valley and a memorable set by Blue Rain Boots, making it a night of diverse musical exploration.

Flamingos in the Tree delivered an ethereal performance that truly captivated the audience. Their sound, both dreamlike and expansive, washed over the crowd, pulling them into an otherworldly experience.

“It’s good to come back,” Daniel Escovar, lead singer of Flamingos in the Tree, said while reflecting on the band’s journey. “I feel like it’s a little nostalgic being here, ready to play a show. We played our first show at [The Holland Project]. It’s almost like things feel smaller.”

Escovar also touched on the meaning behind the band’s name, a whimsical yet fitting explanation: “We’re all just flamingos, and the tree brings us together.”

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

Daniel Escovar of Flamingos in the Tree

A sense of unity and nostalgia radiated through their set, leaving the audience in awe of their signature sound that blends airy vocals with mesmerizing instrumentals. The group, which also includes James Pizzo, bassist of Flamingos in the Tree but lead singer of Canless Valley, transported everyone to a different plane, making their performance a highlight of the night.

Before Flamingos in the Tree took the stage, the mood was set by the debut of Canless Valley, a new project led by Pizzo, who plays in both bands. Canless Valley’s performance was dark and brooding, offering a moody contrast to the dreamy headliners. Their deep, introspective sound tugged at the heartstrings, showcasing a more vulnerable side of Pizzo’s artistry.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

Canless Valley’s James Pizzo performing

“I was sitting on some songs, and I’ve always wanted a solo project,” Pizzo said. “I ended up posting a song two years ago that got some traction on social media, and then I thought I could maybe put together some shows. This group of people just ended up being perfect.”

For Canless Valley, it was a huge night, marking their first-ever live performance. The band’s melancholic yet gripping set filled the room with emotional intensity, keeping the audience enthralled.

Opening the night was Blue Rain Boots, a Salt Lake City-based band with a sound that can only be described as “Jazz Emo,” according to Simon Griffin, frontman for the band. Their blend of alternative sounds with a swing twist created a unique, high-energy performance that immediately got the crowd moving.

“Reno is phenomenal,” Griffin remarked. “All of this is so phenomenal. I’m just a sheltered Utah boy, so playing here is incredible.”

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

Each band brought its own distinct style to the stage, contributing to a night of music that ranged from moody introspection to ethereal soundscapes and jazzy emo riffs. By the end of the evening, it was clear that Reno’s music scene remains vibrant and welcoming with bands like Flamingos in the Tree, Canless Valley and Blue Rain Boots leading the charge.

Opinions expressed in The Nevada Sagebrush are solely those of the author and do not necessarily express the views of The Sagebrush or its staff. Emily Hess is a student at the University of Nevada studying journalism. She can be reached at emilyhess@sagebrush.unr.edu and on Twitter @emilyghess3.