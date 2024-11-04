Young voters say they’re supporting Harris on healthcare, immigration at Reno rally

Voters connected to the University of Nevada, Reno were in the crowds at the Oct. 31 rally for Kamala Harris, current vice president and 2024 democratic nominee for president.

Current university students, alumni and even some high school students unable to vote in this election crowded into the Reno Events Center for Harris’ speech. These young supporters told the Nevada Sagebrush that their voting plans are tied to issues that have frequently made headlines this election season, including abortion, healthcare, immigration and the war in Gaza.

Stevie Applewhite, who graduated with a degree in wildlife ecology and conservation from the university, arrived at the Reno Events Center wearing a keffiyeh, a Palestinian garment often associated with pro-Palestine protests. They said “addressing the genocide” is their biggest ask of the campaign.

Peregrine Hart/Nevada Sagebrush

“I realize that it’s a complex matter,” Applewhite said, “But, I’d hope that they’re at least willing to uphold international law.”

Applewhite added that they think it’s a big reason some are still holding their vote back. All the same, they explained they’re motivated to vote for Harris because of what her presidency would mean for healthcare — especially for Americans with aging parents.

“My folks are in the retirement zone,” Applewhite said. Despite having support from family, Applewhite added, “I work for a living and it’s becoming more and more difficult to get support.”

Jasmin Lara and Mariana Arreola, current students at the university, are enthusiastic Harris voters for their first election. Both said that abortion was one of the most important things at stake this year.

Peregrine Hart/Nevada Sagebrush

“Especially here in Nevada,” Lara said. Of other candidates like Sam Brown, who’s running as a Republican for senate, she added, “They’re trying to get rid of that.”

Lara added that she feels Nevada has recently served as a sanctuary state for those who need abortions but can’t get them in their home states.

Arreola also cited abortion as a key concern, and added that she’s concerned about social programs, as well as the difficulties immigrants face in having a path to citizenship. She told the Nevada Sagebrush that voting in this election — or not voting — is a decision that affects everyone.

“I don’t understand how this race is so close, it’s crazy,” Lara added.

But new voters aren’t just American-born citizens who’ve reached the legal age. Laurence, a political science major at the university who asked not to share his last name, said that he finally gets to vote this year because he’s now a naturalized citizen.

“It’s something that’s sacred, and I think I should participate,” Laurence said. “Basic human rights is why I’m voting for her, to be honest. Gay rights, women’s rights.”

Carson High School, in Carson City, also had students at the rally with one of the school’s government teachers.

Paulina Roque and Lindsay Kriezenbeck, students at Carson High, said they’re not eligible to vote in a general election until 2026, but still think it’s important to be informed.

Kriezenbeck said abortion was important to her, as well as access to other forms of reproductive healthcare like in vitro fertilization, or IVF, which she said her parents almost relied on to have children. Roque, however, said character would be a key factor motivating her to vote.

One thing, however, needs more emphasis in Harris’ campaign according to Kriezenbeck.

“Gun control,” Kriezenbeck said. “I’d prefer that she’d take a stronger stance. We see a lot of shootings and a lot of gun violence in our communities, and it’s really important.”

Peregrine Hart can be reached via email at peregrineh@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.