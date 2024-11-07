Nevada Football Hits the Road, Gearing up for Match Against Boise State on the National Stage

(Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada Football (3-7, 0-4) is set to face hurdles in a nationally-televised Mountain West showdown at Albertsons Stadium against the No.12 Broncos (7-1, 4-0) on Nov. 9.

The Wolf Pack and Broncos matchup will appear on Fox Sports in primetime. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 PM PST.

The Wolf Pack heads into Week 11 with short-term memory, after falling short to Colorado State in a 38-21 contest. After last Saturday, Nevada gave up its third consecutive loss in a stagnant game with momentum that ignited late in the 2nd half.

Nevada is now underway to clash with the ranked Broncos, who look to add seven straight to its belt after a 56-24 win over San Diego State.

Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback, and Savion Red, Nevada running back, take on the challenge to pull through at Boise State. Lewis combined 252 passing and 109 rushing yards for 2 rushing touchdowns and 1 passing touchdown to Jaden Smith, Nevada wide receiver, against the Rams. Red has racked up 676 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, however only gained 26 yards for no touchdowns last game. Cortez Braham Jr., Nevada wide receiver, stood out with 9 catches for 141 yards and looks to make moves for the Wolf Pack.

Doubling up, the Broncos’ running back Ashton Jeanty accumulated 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns and added 154 yards with 2 touchdowns against San Diego State. Maddux Madsen, Broncos’ quarterback, went for 307 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Wolf Pack defense ranks No. 87 in the FBS allowing 385.9 total yards per game and 28.6 points. Against the Rams, the defense struggled to hold Colorado State allowing a 28-0 lead for two and a half quarters. Drue Watts, Nevada linebacker, and Henry Ikahihifo, Nevada edge rusher, hold it down on defense with stats at the top of the board. Watts has acquired 65 total tackles this season while Ikahihifo attacks the pocket with 4 total sacks.

Jeff Choate, Nevada head coach, returns to Boise State with a run-down history after coaching the Broncos for five years (2005-2011). Choate’s time at Boise State resulted in a 73-6 record. He makes a comeback 13 years later with cross-conference rivals at Nevada.

Maia Ancho can be reached via email at dominicgutierrez@unr.edu