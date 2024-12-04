Fall Dance Festival 2024: A Vivid Display of Movement and Emotion

The Department of Theatre and Dance’s Fall Dance Festival 2024 was a showcase of creativity, skill and emotion, offering a compelling blend of choreography and music that captivated its audience from start to finish. Featuring nine unique pieces, the festival provided a platform for dancers and choreographers to explore themes ranging from humor to heartbreak and everything in between.

“Ellington Etudes” set the tone for the evening with a refined jazz-inspired piece. Choreographed by Eve Allen Garza, the dancers skillfully captured the Duke Ellington influences with a contemporary art background enhancing the visual experience. Katarina Hallerbach’s solo performance stood out as a highlight, balancing elegance with dynamic movement.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

The mystery and humor of “WhoDunnit?” choreographed by Alyssa von Eberstein brought a playful energy to the stage. With music that ranged from Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” to the soulful “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None the Richer, this piece struck a balance between wit and suspense. Notes of purple lighting and intriguing staging added to the theatricality of the performance.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

Anthony McMenamy’s two contributions, “A Sinkhole Opens” and “Wrought,” were heavily experimental, featuring daring movements and intense physicality. “A Sinkhole Opens” played with grounded elements like sliding and throwing, while “Wrought” used stark, all-black costumes and pink lighting to emphasize agility and tension.

Brynna Wayland’s “Interlinked” brought a contrasting ethereal and balletic quality to the festival. Its glowy aesthetics and cohesive movements made it a crowd favorite, offering a moment of beauty and stillness amid the night’s dynamic lineup.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

The deeply emotional “Long Suffering (Note)” by Melody Hannah introduced a striking set design with a box on stage. Dancers moved in hoodies, emerging from the shadows into flashes of red and white light. The use of flashlights added an atmospheric touch to this piece’s haunting narrative.

With “Apex,” Chelsea Anne Barlaan and Aurora Speciale delivered a burst of energy. Featuring neon green and black costumes, the hip-hop-infused choreography invigorated the audience and stood out for its sharp movements.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

Closing the night, “Out of Pocket” by Cari K. Cunningham provided a colorful and humorous conclusion. With excerpts from President Obama’s commentary and rainbow-colored lighting, this piece blended spoken word and dance to deliver a delightful social commentary.

Each piece in the Fall Dance Festival 2024 brought its own flair, and the production as a whole showcased the remarkable talent of its cast and crew. From experimental modern techniques to the polished precision of ballet, the festival celebrated the diversity and power of dance. If this year’s performances are any indication, the department has an exciting future ahead.