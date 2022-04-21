The Associated Students of the University of Nevada special elections came to a close on April 21 and results are in. Thirty-eight students ran, however only 13 seats were open.

New senator-elects will be sworn in during the next senate meeting on April 27 and ASUN will continue with a full senate body.

College of Business Elects

Brayden Fiorillo: 119 votes

Clayton Greb: 143 votes

Jack Taglang: 108 votes

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources Elects

Ryleigh McCulley: 39 votes

Matthew Swackhamer: 40 votes

College of Education Elects

Luis Galvez: 76 votes

College of Engineering Elects

Amelia Bryan: 106 votes

Robert Smith: 98 votes

School of Public Health Elects

John Kermanshashi: 146 votes

College of Liberal Arts Elect

Kimberly “Kimmy” Claussen: 52 votes

College of Science Elects

Emily Kane: 79 votes

Reynolds School of Journalism Elect

Jaime Gonzales-Aguirre: 50 votes

College of Medicine/Orvis School of Nursing Elect

Angelle Landolfi: 27 votes

