The Associated Students of the University of Nevada special elections came to a close on April 21 and results are in. Thirty-eight students ran, however only 13 seats were open.
New senator-elects will be sworn in during the next senate meeting on April 27 and ASUN will continue with a full senate body.
College of Business Elects
Brayden Fiorillo: 119 votes
Clayton Greb: 143 votes
Jack Taglang: 108 votes
College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources Elects
Ryleigh McCulley: 39 votes
Matthew Swackhamer: 40 votes
College of Education Elects
Luis Galvez: 76 votes
College of Engineering Elects
Amelia Bryan: 106 votes
Robert Smith: 98 votes
School of Public Health Elects
John Kermanshashi: 146 votes
College of Liberal Arts Elect
Kimberly “Kimmy” Claussen: 52 votes
College of Science Elects
Emily Kane: 79 votes
Reynolds School of Journalism Elect
Jaime Gonzales-Aguirre: 50 votes
College of Medicine/Orvis School of Nursing Elect
Angelle Landolfi: 27 votes
