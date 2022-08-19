ASUN Special Elections results, 13 senators elected

This story was originally posted on April 21, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories.
The Associated Students of the University of Nevada special elections came to a close on April 21 and results are in. Thirty-eight students ran, however only 13 seats were open.
New senator-elects will be sworn in during the next senate meeting on April 27 and ASUN will continue with a full senate body.
College of Business Elects
Brayden Fiorillo: 119 votes
Clayton Greb: 143 votes
Jack Taglang: 108 votes
College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources Elects
Ryleigh McCulley: 39 votes
Matthew Swackhamer: 40 votes
College of Education Elects
Luis Galvez: 76 votes
College of Engineering Elects
Amelia Bryan: 106 votes
Robert Smith: 98 votes
School of Public Health Elects
John Kermanshashi: 146 votes
College of Liberal Arts Elect
Kimberly “Kimmy” Claussen: 52 votes
College of Science Elects
Emily Kane: 79 votes
Reynolds School of Journalism Elect
Jaime Gonzales-Aguirre: 50 votes
College of Medicine/Orvis School of Nursing Elect
Angelle Landolfi: 27 votes
