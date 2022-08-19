ASUN Special Elections results, 13 senators elected

This story was originally posted on April 21, 2022. Visit the Nevada Sagebrush Archive to see all past stories.

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada special elections came to a close on April 21 and results are in. Thirty-eight students ran, however only 13 seats were open.

New senator-elects will be sworn in during the next senate meeting on April 27 and ASUN will continue with a full senate body.

College of Business Elects

Brayden Fiorillo: 119 votes

Clayton Greb: 143 votes

Jack Taglang: 108 votes

College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources Elects

Ryleigh McCulley: 39 votes

Matthew Swackhamer: 40 votes

College of Education Elects

Luis Galvez: 76 votes

College of Engineering Elects

Amelia Bryan: 106 votes

Robert Smith: 98 votes

School of Public Health Elects

John Kermanshashi: 146 votes

College of Liberal Arts Elect

Kimberly “Kimmy” Claussen: 52 votes

College of Science Elects

Emily Kane: 79 votes

Reynolds School of Journalism Elect

Jaime Gonzales-Aguirre: 50 votes

College of Medicine/Orvis School of Nursing Elect

Angelle Landolfi: 27 votes

Emerson Drewes can be reached via email at edrewes@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @EmersonDrewes.