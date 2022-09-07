 Skip to main content
Nevada dominates against Texas State on 9/3 – PHOTOS

By September 7, 2022No Comments
Students of UNR scream for the Nevada Football team
Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush
Students pack Mackay Stadium for the second preseason football game on September 3. Nevada is now 2-0 in the preseason, with their next game takes place on September 10 against Incarnate Word.
Zeke Barlage protects the ball from Texas State players

Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush
Zeke Robbins, Nevada defensive back, protects the ball from Texas State players on September 3. Nevada dominated against Texas State, winning 38-14.

Two Nevada football players jump in celebration

Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush
Bentlee Sanders chest bumps with fellow teammate during the game against Texas State on September 3. Sanders, the fifth year defensive back, lead Nevada to their 38-14 win against the opposing team.

Zeke Robbins grabs the ball from a Texas State team member.
Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush
Zeke Robbins, Nevada Football defensive back, on the football field on September 3. The defensive team put in the work during the game, leading Nevada to victory.
a player hurls the ball away from the opposing team

Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush
A player hurls the ball away from Texas State players on September 3.

Nate Cox gives finger guns to the camera

Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush
Nate Cox holds the ball on September 3 at the Nevada preseason game. Cox is a quarterback for the team in his senior year.

A band member puts up the Nevad wolfpack hand gesture
Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush A member of the Wolf Pack Marching Band shows his pack pride on September 3.
A man in a white shirt cheers for the Nevaa football team
Louis Bubala/Nevada Sagebrush Supporters of the Wolf Pack show their support for the team during the September 3 game. The Nevada Football team is now 2-0 in the preseason.

Louis Bubala can be reached at rjackson@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.

