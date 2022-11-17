Nevada loses to San Jose State 35-28 in back and forth fight

The Nevada Wolf Pack took on San Jose State on the road on Oct. 27, winding up on the losing side 35-28 in a back-and-forth fight throughout the game.



Nevada got off to a hot start in the first quarter. Both teams weren’t able to find the end zone in their first drives. However, after a sack fumble from Dom Peterson, defensive lineman, he recovered and was able to score first for the first time since Sept. 10 against Incarnate Word. San Jose State used the rest of the quarter to march down to the Nevada 10-yard line before time expired.

The Pack led 7-0 after one.

The first quarter momentum carried over to the second for Nevada. San Jose State quickly evened the score at 7-7 thanks to their field position from the first quarter. Afterwards, both teams mounted three and outs once more. Then, the Wolf Pack mounted another drive into the Spartans’ side of the field, scoring another touchdown thanks to a 23-yard run from Toa Taua, running back. Neither team would see the other’s side of the field for the rest of the half, leaving Nevada up 14-7 going into the second half.

The Wolf Pack had a more up-and-down third quarter. In their opening drive of the half, the team extended their lead to 21-7 with a 53-yard passing touchdown from Shane Illingworth, quarterback, to BJ Casteel, wide receiver. However, this would be the only score for Nevada in the quarter.

The Pack’s defensive performance took a hit, as they allowed San Jose State to score on both of their two drives in the quarter. The first was set up with help from two Nevada penalties and a 13-yard pass from Chevron Cordeiro, San Jose State quarterback. Passing plays from Cordeiro fueled the second touchdown.

The game was tied 21-21 going into the final 15 minutes.

Nevada’s fourth quarter efforts were not enough to stop the Spartans from climbing back. Utilizing their field position from the end of the third, the Pack regained their lead with another Taua rushing touchdown. Like the third quarter, this was the only scoring play for the team, as they were not able to get past their own 37-yard line for the rest of the game.

On the other side of the ball, the Nevada defense continued to have issues containing the San Jose State offense. The Spartans capitalized on another two passing interference penalties from the Wolf Pack and tied the game once more. After a quick Nevada drive, San Jose State, starting from the Nevada 42, took their first lead of the game with 1:10 left in the game off of a touchdown from Kariee Robinson, running back. After Illingworth threw an interception for

Nevada’s final play, the Spartans kneeled down to end the game. Nevada came out the loser 35-28.

With their loss, the Wolf Pack moves to 2-7 on the season – 0-5 in conference play. This currently places them last place in the Mountain West Conference, the first time the program has been last in their conference since 2000 when they were in the Western Athletic Conference

Nevada’s next game will be on Nov. 12, as the program returns home to face the Boise State Broncos in Mackay Stadium.

Derek Raridon can be reached at edrewes@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.