BREAKING: Jada Maglinao inducted as new ASUN Vice President

Rachel Jackson/Nevada Sagebrush

Jada Maglinao being sworn in as the new ASUN vice president by Zane Taylor, chief justice, on Nov. 30. Maglinao was nominated for the position by Dionne Stanfill, ASUN president, after Bayla Fitzpatrick resigned from the office of the vice president.

Jada Maglinao was instated as vice president of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada during the Nov. 30 senate meeting after the resignation of Bayla Fitzpatrick, former ASUN vice president.

The nomination of Maglinao to the office of the vice president was sent to the senate by Dionne Stanfill, ASUN president, on Nov. 17—Fitzpatrick sent in her resignation letter on Nov. 14. Fitzpatrick resigned effective immediately due to unexpected family circumstances.

“I encourage the senate body to review her portfolio, which is outstanding for this position,” said Stanfill in her nomination letter to the senate. “Given her experience in assisting the Vice President role, she is well prepared to fill this necessary position in our Association.”

Stanfill joined the meeting virtually to show her support for Maglinao during the senate meeting, calling her the “perfect candidate.”

“I present to you one of the most qualified students for this position, one of my best friends: Ms. Jada Maglinao,” said Stanfill via Zoom as she introduced Maglinao for her presentation.

Prior to her induction as vice president, Maglinao served as a programmer during the eighty-ninth session and the chief of internal affairs, ASUN’s newest executive position, during the current session. Additionally, she is an active member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority and a member of Blue Key Honor Society.

Her goals as vice president include student engagement, future Nevada students and community outreach.

Maglinao was inducted by unanimous vote.

