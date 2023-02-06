BREAKING: Dean Al stepping down from position at Reynolds School of Journalism

Al Stavitsky, dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism, will be stepping down from his position as announced by Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, in an email announcement sent to students on Monday.

“I announce today that Al Stavitsky will be stepping down as dean of the Donald W. Reynolds School of Journalism,” said Sandoval in the email. “It is no exaggeration to say that the 11-year tenure of ‘Dean Al,’ as he is affectionately known by so many, has been on of record-setting achievement.”

Stavitsky will remain in his position until it is filled; after he will serve as a professor at the RSJ. According to the email, in his new position as a professor “he will be able to spend more time in the classroom” and continue his research.

“This is a bittersweet moment. I’m so proud of the Reynolds School and it’s been an honor to serve it as dean,” said Stavitsky in a statement sent to the Nevada Sagebrush. “However, I am also excited to get back to my teaching and research interests.”

He is unaware of what classes exactly he plans on teaching, but says he enjoys the introduction level courses like Journalism 103: Introduction to Media and Society.

Currently, Stavitsky is a part of a taskforce put together by the Library of Congress to preserve the history of broadcast journalism. He is tasked with research on Nevada’s broadcast history.

A search team to fill the position will be launched this spring.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

