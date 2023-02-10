 Skip to main content
Nevada falls to Boise State 62-58 in back and forth contest

The Wolf Pack Women’s basketball team fell short Thursday in a close fought contest 62-58 to the Boise State Broncos. 

In their only meeting of the season, the Wolf Pack got off to a hot start outsourcing the Broncos in the first quarter 22-13 but roles were reversed in the second and third quarter as the Wolfpack got outscored 38-24. Struggling to shoot after the first quarter the Wolf Pack women only found themselves down by five leading into the fourth quarter. 

The Wolf Pack women looked to make a late surge but fell short only notching 12 points to the Broncos 11, securing the Broncos second away win of the year.

Although a tough loss, all was not negative from the hard fought contest. The Wolf Pack women held the Broncos to only 6 points in the last seven minutes, 23 seconds of the fourth quarter showing off their stout defense. Sophomore guard Audrey Roden went for a game high 22 points while shooting 2-4 from 3 point land and going 4-4 in free throws. 

Nevada Forward Kennedy Lee gave a burst having 12 points off the bench on 4-7 shooting, making it her second straight game with double digit points. 

The Wolf Pack Women look to bounce back on the road against a struggling Utah State Aggies team this Saturday, February 4. Looking to get themselves back on track finishing the year strong, possibly finishing the year .500. 

