Nevada Winter Sports Late Season Recap

Men’s Basketball (as of Feb. 6): 18-6 overall, 8-3 in conference play (T-2nd in Mountain West)

Taking the spotlight of the winter sports season has been the men’s basketball team. Putting up two, five or more win streaks early in the season pushed the team out to a great start. Although the team hasn’t been able to string more than two wins together since then, the men have had very impactful wins versus New Mexico and San Diego State, who were both ranked twenty-fifth and twenty-third respectively at the time of their games. Adding to the accomplishments: the men have not lost at home so far this season. This team is a huge upgrade from last year, and if they continue their momentum, could end up in the March Madness tournament and potentially be ranked in the top 25.

Women’s Basketball (as of Feb. 6): 9-14 overall, 6-6 in conference play (8th in Mountain West)

The Women’s basketball program has been lackluster compared to their previous season. They started out going back and forth between wins and losses, staying roughly around .500 through November. However, going 2-5 in December, and having four of those losses by 10+ points did not help them in the slightest. The program has been going back and forth once more. The women did win their last game against Utah State, but almost choked a 29 point lead in the process. In order to finish the season over .500, the program needs to win their final six games. Any more losses, and they will finish under .500 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Women’s Swim and Dive (as of Feb. 6): 6-1 overall, 2-1 in conference play

Women’s swim and dive has continued to be the hidden gem the program has been over the last decade. The program has six head to head wins, taking five of them by 50+ points. They were even able to win by 75 points or more on three separate occasions. The women did have a bit of a slip right before and after their almost two month break, placing seventh out of 11 in the Utah Tech Invitational and losing to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas 166-133. However, the program did secure a win against New Mexico 159-66 before the Mountain West Swim and Dive championships. If they are able to ride their momentum going into the conference championship, the swim and dive team will have a good chance of bringing home some hardware.

Women’s Indoor Track and Field (as of Feb. 6)

The Women’s indoor track and field program has hoisted multiple top-8 finishes, placements in the Nevada all-time top-10 list, and impressive personal bests (or PBs) through their four meets competed in so far. The program has one more event, the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, before the conference championship, leaving room for more accolades.

Writing out their accomplishments in a paragraph would take a whole page or two, so here is a list of said accomplishments per event:

Spokane Invitational

First place and new school record in 400 meter run: Emily Costello (54.06 seconds)

Personal best and eleventh best all time in 60 meter hurdles: Sarah Marske (8.77 seconds)

First place and personal best in 600 meter sprint: Halyn Senegal (1:32.14)

Second place in 600 meter sprint: Raegan Gorzeman (1:35.92)

5000 meter distance running (three, top 5 finishers) First: Emily Clarke (17:16.44) Third: Page Penrose (17:50.41) Fifth: Jasper Fievet (18:28.28)

Third place in 4×400 meter relay race: Nevada ‘A’ Team (3:47.26)

National Pole Vault Summit

First place: Camrin Dolcini (3.90 meters)

Seventh place: Samantha Irwin (3.25 meters)

Texas Tech Open

Seventh best all-time in school and new personal best in long jump: Hanah Smrt (5.76 meters)

Sixth best all-time in school and new personal best in 400 meter run: Senegal (56.13 seconds)

Third place in Medley: Kylee Denver Madelyn Shipman, Kylie Burton and Marije Hijman (12:26.32)

First place and new personal best: Natasha Chetly (1.75 meters)

Seventh place in pole vault: Dolcini (3.88 meters)

Third place in 3000 meter distance run: Clarke (9:49.18)

Washington State Open