BREAKING: Election results from the ASUN Primary Elections are finalized

The Associated Students of the University of Nevada had their primary elections for presidential candidates from March 8 beginning at 8 a.m. to March 9 ending at 5 p.m.

Around 670 students voted in the primary elections. About 45 percent of the students voted for Boris Carpio Guerra with 295 votes. In second place, about 32 percent of the votes went to Luis Galvez with 212 votes, and Cameron Rose ended in third place with 24 percent of the votes, receiving 161 votes.

Rose will not be moving into the general elections.

Carpio Guerra is running alongside Hannah Alquiza under the campaign name Empower Nevada. Alquiza is running unopposed for vice president. Galvez is running in a solo campaign.

General elections take place from March 15 at 8 a.m. to March 16 at 5 p.m. for University of Nevada, Reno students to vote on ballot questions, senators, president and vice president.

