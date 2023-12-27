Album review: “The Rest” by Boygenius

Rating: ★★★★★

In the world of music, supergroups often deliver a unique blend of artistic brilliance and collective creativity. Boygenius, composed of three exceptionally gifted singer-songwriters — Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus — exemplifies this synergy in their EP, “The Rest.” This extraordinary collection of four tracks is a profound reflection of individual prowess seamlessly merged into a harmonious, emotionally resonant musical masterpiece.

Track 1: “Black Hole”

“Black Hole” serves as the gateway to this captivating EP. With its haunting harmonies and ethereal melodies, the song immerses the listener in a world of despair and vulnerability. Julien Baker’s opening lines, “In a rainstorm, Suckin’ down a dart on the back porch,” pull you into a haunting narrative, setting the tone for the emotional journey that follows. This track showcases Boygenius’ ability to capture the raw essence of human experience, drawing you in from the first note.

Track 2: “Afraid of Heights”

“Afraid of Heights” slows the tempo but doesn’t lose any of the emotional depth. It delves into the complexities of human connection and the intimate struggles that define relationships. Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker’s harmonies create a hauntingly beautiful soundscape that brings the song’s themes of isolation, self-doubt, and the longing for genuine connection to life. “Afraid of Heights” is a standout, showcasing the trio’s mastery of songwriting and emotional depth.

Courtesy Chuff Media

(From left) Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker

Track 3: “Voyager”

“Voyager” takes us on an interstellar journey, both sonically and lyrically. The three artists weave their voices to create a celestial tapestry. The song explores the feeling of detachment from reality, akin to floating through space, and the lyrics are a cosmic meditation, delving into themes of introspection and longing. The track’s ethereal qualities, including the haunting echo of the electric guitar, further underline its interstellar journey.

Track 4: “Powers”

Concluding the EP, “Powers” is a poignant farewell. Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus strip down the arrangement, focusing on the power of their vocal delivery and raw emotions. The song captures the human experience’s shared struggles, reminding us of the enduring strength we find within ourselves.

“The Rest” by Boygenius is a testament to the power of collaboration, authenticity, and emotional depth in indie music. This EP doesn’t merely entertain; it profoundly moves the soul. Each track is a journey into vulnerability, wrapped in an exquisite sonic tapestry. Boygenius has once again proven that vulnerability, introspection and collaboration can produce timeless masterpieces.

This EP is a must-listen for anyone seeking music that speaks to the soul and lingers in the heart long after the final note fades. “The Rest” is a transcendent work of art, exemplifying the indomitable spirit of the modern indie music scene.

Emily Hess can be reached via email at peregrineh@unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.