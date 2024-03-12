Safety pins, black lipstick invades Reno at Punk Rock Prom Night

The city of Reno witnessed an extraordinary spectacle on Feb. 25 as the Potentialist Workshop, a renowned creative space straddling the vibrant district of Midtown, hosted Punk Rock Prom. This event was no ordinary gathering; it was a grand celebration of punk rock’s enduring spirit, eclectic music and the diverse culture that thrives within the genre. With a lineup that boasted the talents of Worm Shot, Cryptilians, Glitter Bats, and Heaven 07, the night was destined to be a night of talent with Reno’s music scene.

Emily Hess/Nevada Sagebrush

Worm Shot, the all-girl punk band with a fierce reputation, delivered a performance that was nothing short of revolutionary. Their set was a fiery showcase of punk’s raw energy and the band’s undeniable chemistry, igniting the crowd with their newest single “Dream Girl”. It was a vivid reminder of the genre’s roots in challenging the status quo and the band’s role in pushing those boundaries further.

Photo Courtesy of Worm Shot/Trevor Castillo

The Cryptilians, with their seasoned charm and classic flair, added a layer of depth to the evening. Their performance was a bridge between generations, blending the timeless appeal of rock with the edgy undertones of punk. The band navigated their setlist with mastery, and it spoke volumes of their experience and their ability to resonate with both long-time rock aficionados and newcomers to the punk scene.

Glitter Bats turned nostalgia into a weapon with their punk-infused covers of classic hits. Their set was a sing-along sensation, uniting the crowd in a chorus of voices that filled the room with a sense of camaraderie and shared joy. The band’s ability to transform well-known tunes into punk rock anthems was a highlight of the night, proving the genre’s versatility and its power to reinvent and rejuvenate.

Emily Hess/Nevada Sagebrush

The crowning jewel of the evening was Heaven 07. Their performance was a masterclass in musical fusion, blending the synth-driven landscapes of pop with the gritty essence of punk. The band’s eclectic sound was a breath of fresh air, showcasing their innovative approach to music and their knack for creating a unique auditory experience. Their set was not just heard; it was felt, resonating with the audience on a visceral level and leaving an indelible impact on all who were present.

Adding to the spectacle, the attendees themselves were a sight to behold. The Punk Rock Prom was a parade of costumes and a riot of colors, styles, and expressions that turned the venue into a canvas of creativity. From punk rock leather and spikes to glam synth-pop attire, the diversity of outfits mirrored the eclectic mix of music, making the night a celebration of individuality and freedom of expression.

Photo Courtesy of Heaven 07/Aden Oster

The Potentialist Workshop, with its intimate ambiance and commitment to fostering creative expression, was the perfect venue for this gathering of musical talents and enthusiastic fans. Its walls, which have long supported the arts in Reno, now echoed with the sounds of a night that transcended the ordinary, creating a space where music and community converged in a spectacular fashion.

