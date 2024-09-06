Falling for Drama: Reno’s Fall Theatre Guide (No Actual Falls, We Promise)

Allow me to let those new to Reno in on a fantastic little secret. With strong local theater companies and a school that keeps beating the odds to put on great shows, Reno regularly punches above its weight in the performing arts.

That’s set to continue this fall with a slate of fresh productions, of which you have to see at least one:

The University of Nevada, Reno’s own Department of Theater and Dance has two can’t-miss shows coming this November. The first is “The Laramie Project,” which runs Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, explores the aftermath of a deadly 1998 homophobic hate crime in Wyoming. The play is based on real interviews, and will be held in the small Redfield Studio Theater.

The Fall Dance Festival, running from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, will give student choreographers the chance to showcase big, fully-lit and fully-costumed pieces on the Redfield Proscenium Theater stage.

At Reno Little Theater, two funny, subversive plays start the fall. First up is “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive,” a political satire with a small, all-female cast. “POTUS” runs Sept. 13 to Oct. 13, and features UNR alum Olivia Ngo, who was last seen in UNR’s “Girls Like That.” Running simultaneously from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20 will be “Support Group For Men,” a seven-part all-male ensemble piece that explores modern masculinity.

In addition to these, Reno LItter Theater is putting on an action-packed, witty adaptation of “The Three Musketeers” that will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15.

At Good Luck Macbeth, Halloween hits the ground running with “Night of the Living Dead Live,” which runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 26. Front-row seats are promised blood splatters in this adaptation of the classic 1968 horror film.

Good Luck Macbeth’s 2024 season closes with “The Golden Girls,” a drag-tastic take on the 80s & 90s sitcom. “The Golden Girls” runs Dec. 5 to Dec. 21.

Brüka Theater’s new season also begins just in time for Halloween with “The Baby,” a satirical take on the 1973 cult horror movie of the same name. “The Baby” runs Oct. 4 to Oct. 26. The rest of its 2024-2025 season has yet to be announced, but the slate is sure to delight and surprise.

