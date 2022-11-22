Nevada shut down by Boise State Broncos, losing 41-3 in the snow

Rachel Jackson/Nevada Sagebrush

Snow falls onto Mackay Stadium on Nov. 11 during the Boise State game. The Wolf Pack got crushed by the Boise State Broncos losing 41-3.

Boise State Broncos shut down the Nevada football team on Nov. 11, losing 41-3 in the snow.



Nevada stalled out to start the game. On the starting drive, the Wolf Pack defense was not able to hold the Broncos offense and allowed a touchdown in three minutes. The offense, continuing trends from previous games, did little to respond. The program’s single scoring chance was a field goal blocked by Kaonohi Kaniho, Boise State cornerback. Although the Nevada defense did force a fumble to cause a turnover on downs, the Boise State offense scored one more touchdown before the end of the quarter.

With 15 minutes gone, Nevada was down 14-0.

The Wolf Pack started to show a bit of life in the second quarter. Both teams went back and forth with quick three and out drives. Boise State was the first to score with a 49-yard run from George Holani, running back. Another back-and-forth occurred, this time with more extended drives. Nevada scored after the second back-and-forth, as Brandon Talton, kicker, scored a 26-yard field goal as time expired.

With one half in the books, the Wolf Pack trailed 21-3.

Nevada’s third quarter played out similarly to their first. After a quick three and out and a short punt from the Wolf Pack offense, the Broncos were held in the red zone and held to a field goal. However, the Boise State offense took over the rest of the quarter, scoring touchdowns in both of their other two drives before the quarter ended. The Pack’s offense could not answer back, only getting as far as the Boise State 38-yard line in the quarter.

With 15 minutes left in the game, Nevada trailed 38-3.

The end of the game was quiet for Nevada. Boise State kicked a field goal to cap off their final drive from the third quarter to start. However, Nevada’s defense did not allow the Broncos to score afterwards, stopping them in their next drive with a fumble recovered by Chris Smalley, linebacker.

Despite the defensive showing, the Nevada offense did not share the same performance. They got as far as the Boise State 36-yard line on one drive, but that ended thanks to a turnover on downs. In their next and final drive of the game, Wesley Kommer – Nevada running back – fumbled after five plays, giving the ball to Boise State with six minutes left in the game. The Broncos ran down the clock while slowly progressing downfield, ending the game at the Nevada 19-yard line.

The Wolf Pack lost 41-3.

With their eighth straight loss, Nevada moved to 2-8 on the season and 0-7 in conference play. This loss also keeps the Pack at last place in the conference.



The Wolf Pack’s next game is on Nov. 18, where the team will take on the Fresno State Bulldogs at home in Mackay Stadium for their senior night.



