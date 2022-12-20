 Skip to main content
Arts and Entertainment

Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time at the Lilley Museum – PHOTOS

By December 20, 2022December 23rd, 2022No Comments
Spring paintings hang on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
A spring painting hangs on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
Summer paintings hang on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
A summer painting hangs on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
Autumn paintings hang on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
An autumn painting hangs on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
Winter paintings hang on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
A winter painting hangs on the wall in the “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum on Nov. 18, 2022. Matthew Boog/Nevada Sagebrush
Paintings from “Phyllis Shafer | The Nature of Time” exhibit at the Lilley Museum will be up until Jan. 27, 2023.

