Head Football Coach Jeff Choate Talks Early Season Insights and Georgia Southern Prep

Jeff Choate, Nevada football head coach, held his weekly press conference on Sept. 2. Here is our recap of the main points discussed heading into Nevada’s week two matchup against Georgia Southern.

Quarterback Play:

Brendon Lewis’ confidence as a quarterback was a key focus, with Choate noting that a solid scheme and talented teammates have alleviated some of the pressure of doing everything on offense by himself.

Although he hasn’t reviewed full game footage from last year, Choate acknowledged that Lewis faced significant challenges last season, often needing to scramble under pressure. Key players like as wide receivers Jaden Smith, Cortez Braham Jr. and Marcus Bellon, tight end Jace Henry, and running backs Sean Dollars, Savion Red, and Patrick Garwo III have relieved some of that pressure. This has allowed Lewis to focus on leveraging his strengths, using his legs when appropriate, and making straightforward progression throws.

Offensive Gelling:

Praise was given to Matt Lubick, Nevada’s offensive coordinator, for his strategic focus on third down and red zone plays.

“Matt does a great job, spending a lot of time on these crucial areas,” Choate said. “We were successful on 60% of our third downs.”

He pointed out that red zone scoring was a key factor in their recent game, with Nevada scoring four touchdowns compared to Troy’s two touchdowns and two field goals. Choate also mentioned that the offense is starting to gain confidence in their scheme.

“When you go for over 200 rushing yards and you’ve given up one sack in two weeks, that certainly warrants recognition.”

Run Game Success:

Choate emphasized the importance of finding the right matchup and style for their running game, stating that Nevada is a run-focused team.

“We’re a 60/40 run-pass team,” Choate said. “Our identity is to be a tough, physical running team.”

Choate highlighted that Nevada’s running backs embrace this physicality. He recalled a moment during Saturday’s game when Garwo III demonstrated his strength by powering through two defensive backs. Similarly, Red’s physical running style was well-suited for the game. However, Choate did note that the most effective running back might vary week by week depending on the matchup.

Defensive Notes:

While acknowledging the team’s effort against Troy, Choate pointed out areas in need of improvement, primarily focusing on the team’s discipline for the second week in a row.

“We got out of our gaps and weren’t as disciplined in our run fits as we needed to be,” Choate said. “That’s going to be tested this week with another team that, last season, was a bowl team.”

He emphasized the learning opportunity presented by a tough loss, stating that backing it up with a strong win can shift the team’s mindset and the DNA of the team overall.

