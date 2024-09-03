Nevada Holds On Late in 28-26 Win Over Troy

Nevada running back Patrick Garwo III celebrating after a touchdown (Nevada Athletics)

The Nevada football team secured its first win of the Jeff Choate era on Aug. 31, holding off the Troy Trojans on a late two-point conversion en route to a 28-26 road victory.

Both teams took their time finding their rhythm early in the game, exchanging four consecutive three-and-outs.

On their third possession, the Trojan offense advanced to midfield with Troy quarterback Goose Crowder, connecting with wide receiver Ethan Conner for back-to-back gains of seven and ten yards. Crowder then found wide receiver Devonte Ross for an 18-yard gain, positioning the Trojans deep in Nevada territory. Running back Damien Tayler evaded Nevada defenders on his way to a 25-yard touchdown run, placing the Pack at an early 7-0 deficit with 3:59 remaining in the first quarter.

The Pack finally secured a first down on their next possession, with Nevada running back Savion Red rushing for nine yards to the Nevada 40-yard line. Running back Patrick Garwo III continued the momentum with gains of ten and eight yards, advancing the Pack to Troy territory . However, that success would be stopped just short as the Pack was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 play that turned the ball over on downs.

Following a Troy punt, the Pack’s offense took the field once more. Quarterback Brendon Lewis connected with his wide receiver Jaden Smith for an eight-yard gain, then added a ten-yard run on the next play. Lewis continued with a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Marcus Bellon. However, after failing to gain any yardage on the next three plays, the Pack’s 48-yard field goal attempt missed, turning the ball over to the Trojans.

The Trojans returned to work fast, with Crowder taking off for a 12-yard scramble to the Nevada 45-yard line. Crowder followed that up with a 29-yard completion to Ross. Running back Gerald Green scampered for a 16-yard touchdown run to put Nevada in a 14-0 hole, with 3:08 left in the first half.

Down by two scores, the Pack needed a spark, and wide receiver Marquis Ashley provided it with a 43-yard kickoff return. With excellent field position, the offense went to work. Lewis connected with wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr for an 11-yard gain, placing the Pack at the Trojan’s 46-yard line. A few plays later, Lewis connected with tight end Jace Henry for a 17-yard touchdown pass, putting the Pack on the board just before halftime. The Pack missed the extra point, leaving Nevada trailing 14-6.

Despite missing the extra point, the Pack carried this momentum into the second half, with Red taking the opening handoff for a 69-yard run, weaving past defenders to reach the Troy six-yard line. Garwo III punched the ball into the endzone for a touchdown, and Lewis followed with an over-the-shoulder pass to Smith for the tying two-point conversion just over one minute into the third quarter.

After conceding consecutive touchdowns, Troy needed to respond. Crowder connected with Ross for a 20-yard reception and then threw a 19-yard pass to wide receiver Peyton Higgins, getting to the Nevada 39-yard line. Ross added seven and ten-yard receptions, moving Troy deep into Nevada’s red zone. However, the Pack’s defense held firm, stuffing the Trojans on three straight runs and forcing a field goal attempt. The Trojans regained the lead at 17-14 with 7:24 to go in the third.

The Trojan’s score did not disrupt the Pack’s offensive flow, as Red rushed for 26 yards to the Nevada 47-yard line. Lewis followed up with a 21-yard pass to Smith, getting to the Troy’s 28-yard line. Garwo III dashed past defenders for a 22-yard rushing touchdown, marking his second score of the game. Nevada took the lead 21-17 with 3:20 remaining in the third.

A three-and-out by the Trojans forced a punt, but a fumbled snap by Troy punter Robert Cole gave the Pack the ball at the Troy 36-yard line. Lewis advanced the ball with a 16-yard pass to Braham Jr and a 12-yard strike to Smith. He then connected with Bellom for a seven-yard touchdown pass, extending the Pack’s lead to 28-17 with 12:56 left in the fourth.

Despite being down by eleven points in the fourth quarter, the Trojans kept fighting. Taylor broke free for a 30-yard carry to start the drive, then followed up with a 25-yard rush to the Nevada five-yard line. Although momentum seemed to be on the Trojan’s side, Nevada’s defense held firm once more, stopping the Trojans on three straight rushing plays, limiting them to a 19-yard field goal. The Pack remained ahead 28-20 with 6:12 to go in the fourth.

The Pack’s next drive was stifled after six plays, forcing a punt back to the Trojans. With their last chance to tie the game, Crowder went to work, connecting with wide receiver Zeriah Benson for an 11-yard gain, then hitting receiver Landon Parker for a 23-yard gain to the Nevada 16-yard line. On the next play, Crowder found Ross in the endzone for a 16-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 28-26 with 28 seconds left. During the ensuing two-point conversion attempt, Nevada’s defensive line overwhelmed Crowder, causing him to fumble and Troy to throw an incomplete pass. The Pack then ran out the clock to secure their first win of the season with a 28-26 victory.

“We’ve got an opportunity to make some noise now,” said Jeff Choate, head coach of the Nevada football team, in a post-game interview. “We’ve got to make sure we mature from this. There’s still a lot to clean up early in the season.”

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come at home as they take on the Georgia Southern Eagles on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.

James Wolfgang Perez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via Twitter @JamesWPerezUNR