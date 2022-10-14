Breaking: 2 students robbed outside of Manzanita and Juniper Halls

Updated 5:50 p.m.

UNR’s Housing Department’s Associate Director for Residence Life, Toby Toland, emailed the residential staff with the same message at 8:46 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Original Story

Two students were approached by an individual with a gun, outside of the University of Nevada, Reno’s residential halls, Manzanita and Juniper Halls. The robbery occurred at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The people involved in the incident were not physically harmed or injured.

On Friday, Oct. 14 at 11:26 a.m., the UNR’s Housing Services sent out an email about the robbery. The department explains that they became aware of the robbery on Thursday, Oct. 13 and that UNR’s Police Services is working with the Reno Police Department in regards to the crime.

The police departments suggest students remain attentive of their surrounds and in case of an emergency, they recommend contacting 9-1-1 or utilizing a “Blue Light” station on campus as soon as possible.

“As a department, the safety of our students is our top priority,” UNR housing wrote in the email. “Should you have any questions or concerns regarding safety and/or security please reach out to the hall staff in your respective building.”

The Nevada Sagebrush is currently waiting on comment from the university and UNRPD in regards to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Jaedyn Young