Part 5: Nevada Midterm General Election 2022 Results

Voter guide ballot illustration by Brooke Germain.

It’s finally Election Day!

If you haven’t already cast your vote and you’re looking for more information before you do so, the Sagebrush voter guide is here to help.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., voters are able to vote at all available polling locations in Reno, as laid out in “Part 2” of the voter guide. UNR students can vote at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the second floor in the Blue Fish Bowl.

The Sagebrush will be covering the races mentioned in “Part 3” of the voter guide. Keep an eye out for election results as ballots are being counted in at the Washoe County Recorder’s office.

If you would like to watch the ballot counting live, click here.

And finally, if you’re looking for motivation to vote on this snowy day in Reno, check out some of the advice provided by the Sagebrush’s “Part 4” of the voter guide to see what some of your administrators want to tell you about voting.

More updates are coming soon.

Ballot Questions

Ballot Question 1: Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended by adding a specific guarantee that equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by this State or any of its cities, counties, or other political subdivisions on account of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin?

Results:

Ballot Question 2: Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended, effective July 1, 2024, to: (1) establish the State’s minimum wage that employers must pay to certain employees at a rate of $12 per hour worked, subject to any applicable increases above that $12 rate provided by federal law or enacted by the Nevada Legislature; (2) remove the existing provisions setting different rates for the minimum wage based on whether the employer offers certain health benefits to such employees; and (3) remove the existing provisions for adjusting the minimum wage based on applicable increases in the cost of living?

Results:

Ballot Question 3: Shall the Nevada Constitution be amended to allow all Nevada voters the right to participate in open primary elections to choose candidates for the general election in which all voters may then rank the remaining candidates by preference for the offices of U.S. Senators, U.S. Representatives, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, State Controller, Attorney General, and State Legislators?

Results:

Candidate Races

U.S. Senate

Catherine Cortez Masto (Democrat):

Adam Laxalt (Republican):

Barry Lindemann (Independent):

Barry Rubinson (Independent American):

Neil Scott (Libertarian):

Attorney General

Aaron Ford (Democrat):

Sigal Chattah (Republican):

Governor

Steve Sisolak (Democrat):

Joe Lombardo (Republican):

Edward Bridges II (Independent American):

Brandon Davis (Libertarian):

Secretary of State

Cisco Aguilar (Democrat):

Jim Marchant (Republican):

Janine Hansen (Independent American Party):

Ross Crane (Libertarian):

U.S. House District 2

Mark Amodei (Republican):

Elizabeth Mercedes Krause (Democrat):

Russell Best (Independent American):

Darryl Baber (Libertarian): No biographical information.

Lieutenant Governor

Lisa Cano Burkhead (Democrat):

Stavros Anthony (Republican):

Bill Hoge (Independent American):

Javi Tachiquin (Libertarian):

Trey Delap (Nonpartisan):

Nevada Controller:

Ellen Spiegel (Democrat):

Andy Matthews (Republican):

Jed Profeta (Libertarian):

Nevada Court of Appeals (Seat 1)

Rhonda Forsberg (Nonpartisan):

Deborah Westbrook (Nonpartisan):

Nevada State Treasurer

Zach Conine (Democrat):

Michele Fiore (Republican):

Margaret Hendrickson (Independent American):

Bryan Elliott (Libertarian):

Nevada State Senate District 13

Skip Daly (Democrat):

Matthew Buehler (Republican):

Nevada State Assembly District 24

Sarah Peters (Democrat):

Dorzell King (Republican):

Washoe County Assessor:

Wendy Jauregui-Jackins (Democrat):

Chris Sarman (Republican):

Washoe County Commission District 2:

Keith Lockard (Democrat):

Michael Clark (Republican):

David Banuelos (Libertarian):

Washoe County Commission District 3:

Marialuz Garcia (Democrat):

Denise Myer (Republican):

Washoe County Commission District 5:

Edwin Lyngar (Democrat):

Mary Herman (Republican):



Washoe County Public Administrator:

Molly Stewart (Democrat):

Nicole Klitzke (Republican):

Mayor of Reno

Hillary Schieve (Nonpartisan):

Eddie Lorton (Nonpartisan):

Reno Municipal Court Department 3

Justin Champagne (Nonpartisan):

Pete Sferrazza (Nonpartisan):

Reno Municipal Court Department 4

Christopher Hazlett-Stevens (Nonpartisan):

Henry Sotelo (Nonpartisan):

Reno Township Justice Court Department 2

Kendra Bertschy (Nonpartisan):

Bruce Hahn (Nonpartisan):

Jaedyn Young can be reached at jaedynyoung@sagebrush.unr.edu.com or on Twitter @jaedyn_young3.